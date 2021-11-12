Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.4%. The 50 day MA is 30.17 while the 200 day moving average is 28.16. The market cap for the company is $876m. Visit the company website at: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of March 24, 2021, it operated a fleet of 52 vessels. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.