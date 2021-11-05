Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.94 and the 200 day MA is 28.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $898m. Company Website: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of March 24, 2021, it operated a fleet of 52 vessels. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.