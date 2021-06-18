Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 31. With the stocks previous close at 29.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of March 24, 2021, it operated a fleet of 52 vessels. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.