Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP found using ticker (NMM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 35 and has a mean target at 45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The day 50 moving average is 32.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $987m. Visit the company website at: https://www.navios-mlp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,354m based on the market concensus.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.