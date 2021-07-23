Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 15 with a mean TP of 31. With the stocks previous close at 23.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of March 24, 2021, it operated a fleet of 52 vessels. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.