Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 10. With the stocks previous close at 8.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.98 while the 200 day moving average is 7.15. The company has a market cap of $97m. Company Website: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.