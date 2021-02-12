Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.4% Downside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 14.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.81 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -20.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.14 and the 200 day moving average is 8.34. The company has a market cap of $199m. Company Website: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.