Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.7% Upside

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. found using ticker (NM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 5 and has a mean target at 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 120.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.69. The company has a market cap of $126m. Company Website: https://www.navios.com

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. As of April 21, 2021, the company’s fleet consisted of 45 vessels totaling 5.0 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.