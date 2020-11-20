Twitter
Navios Maritime Acquisition Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Navios Maritime Acquisition Cor found using ticker (NNA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.25 and 4.25 with the average target price sitting at 4.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $72m. Find out more information at: http://www.navios-acquisition.com

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

