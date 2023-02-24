Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Nautilus, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nautilus, Inc. found using ticker (NLS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1 and has a mean target at 1.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.74 and the 200 day MA is 1.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $54m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nautilusinc.com

The potential market cap would be $58m based on the market concensus.

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

