Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Nautilus found using ticker (NLS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.63 and the 200 day MA is 7.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $447m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nautilusinc.com

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

