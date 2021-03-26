Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 98.6% Upside

Nautilus found using ticker (NLS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 30.25. Now with the previous closing price of 15.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 98.6%. The day 50 moving average is 22.28 and the 200 day moving average is 20.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $470m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nautilusinc.com

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.