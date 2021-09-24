Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.7% Upside

Nautilus found using ticker (NLS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 19.13. With the stocks previous close at 10.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 90.7%. The 50 day MA is 11.7 and the 200 day MA is 15.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $309m. Find out more information at: http://www.nautilusinc.com

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.