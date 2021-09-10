Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Nautilus with ticker code (NLS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 12.5 calculating the mean target price we have 19.13. With the stocks previous close at 10.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.01 and the 200 day moving average is 16.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $332m. Company Website: http://www.nautilusinc.com

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.