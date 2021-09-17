Twitter
Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.3% Upside

Nautilus with ticker code (NLS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 19.13. Now with the previous closing price of 10.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 80.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.77. The market cap for the company is $328m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nautilusinc.com

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

