Nautilus – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.2% Upside

Nautilus with ticker code (NLS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1 and has a mean target at 2.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 64.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.75 while the 200 day moving average is 2.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. Company Website: https://www.nautilusinc.com

The potential market cap would be $70m based on the market concensus.

Nautilus, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.