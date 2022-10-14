Follow us on:

Natwest Group PLC 23.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Natwest Group PLC with ticker (LON:NWG) now has a potential upside of 23.4% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Natwest Group PLC share price of 230 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.4%. Trading has ranged between 197 (52 week low) and 284 (52 week high) with an average of 28,630,732 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £22,079,918,440.

NatWest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM), Central items & other and Ulster Bank RoI. Its Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers. Private Banking segment serves United Kingdom-connected high net worth individuals and their business interests. Its Commercial Banking segment serves start-up, small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial, corporate and institutional customers. The RBSI segment serves retail, commercial, and corporate customers in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Gibraltar, and financial institution clients in those same locations. The NWM segment helps corporate and institutional customers manage their financial risks.



