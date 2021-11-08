Twitter
Natwest Group PLC 22.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Natwest Group PLC with ticker (LON:NWG) now has a potential upside of 22.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Natwest Group PLC share price of 216 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 22.9%. Trading has ranged between 124 (52 week low) and 235 (52 week high) with an average of 21,491,845 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £24,490,734,550.

NatWest Group plc, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is a financial services company. The Company provides banking products and related financial services. The Company’s segments include UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM) and Central items & other. UK Personal Banking provides a range of banking products and related financial services. The Ulster Bank RoI provides a comprehensive range of financial services through personal and commercial banking divisions. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions. The Private Banking segment serves high net worth individuals and their business interests. RBS International is a bank, operating in both the local and institutional banking sectors. The NatWest Markets segment enables the customers to manage the financial risks and achieve the short and long-term financial goals.



