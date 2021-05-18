NATWEST GROUP ORD 100P – Consensus Indicates Potential 103.9% Upside

NATWEST GROUP ORD 100P found using the EPIC (LON:NWG) now have 7 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £4.65 and £3.3 and has a mean target at £3.94. Now with the previous closing price of £1.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 103.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £1.96 and the 200 day moving average is £1.73. The market cap for the company is £23b. Visit the company website at: http://www.natwestgroup.com

NatWest Group , together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company’s Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company’s Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. Its Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company’s RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment helps corporates and institutional customers to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group and changed its name to NatWest Group in July 2020. NatWest Group was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.