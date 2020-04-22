Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.6% Upside

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc with ticker code (NATR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 81.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.74 and the 200 day MA is 9.12. The company has a market cap of $155m. Company Website: http://www.naturessunshine.com

Nature’s Sunshine Products, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature’s Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature’s Sunshine Products was founded in 1972 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

