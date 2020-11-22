Twitter
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc found using ticker (NATR) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. With the stocks previous close at 12.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is 11.43 and the 200 day moving average is 10.44. The market cap for the company is $241m. Company Website: http://www.naturessunshine.com

Nature’s Sunshine Products, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature’s Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature’s Sunshine Products was founded in 1972 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

