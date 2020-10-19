Natural Resource Partners LP Li – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Natural Resource Partners LP Li found using ticker (NRP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 12.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.04. The company has a market cap of $148m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nrplp.com

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn