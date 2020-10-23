Natural Resource Partners LP Li – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Natural Resource Partners LP Li found using ticker (NRP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 and has a mean target at 13. With the stocks previous close at 12.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.71 while the 200 day moving average is 12.06. The company has a market cap of $151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nrplp.com

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

