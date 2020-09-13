Natural Resource Partners LP Li – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Natural Resource Partners LP Li with ticker code (NRP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13. Now with the previous closing price of 10.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.65 while the 200 day moving average is 12.09. The market cap for the company is $133m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nrplp.com

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

