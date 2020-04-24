Natural Health Trends Corp. – C – Consenus Indicates Potential -72.4% Downside

Natural Health Trends Corp. – C found using ticker (NHTC) have now [object Object] analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Now with the previous closing price of 3.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -72.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.37 and the 200 day moving average is 5. The market capitalisation for the company is $46m. Find out more information at: http://www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; lifestyle products, which include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements; and dietary supplement drink mixes. In addition, the company offers home and car appliances; and infant and toddler bath and body care products. It sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

