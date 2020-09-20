Natural Gas Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.9% Upside

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc found using ticker (NGS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Now with the previous closing price of 9.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.04 and the 200 day MA is 6.48. The market cap for the company is $123m. Company Website: http://www.ngsgi.com

Natural Gas Services Group provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

