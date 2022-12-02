Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc with ticker code (NGS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 19 with a mean TP of 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.6%. The 50 day MA is 10.69 and the 200 day MA is 11.45. The company has a market cap of $137m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ngsgi.com

The potential market cap would be $266m based on the market concensus.

Natural Gas Services Group provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,023 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 418,041 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; and exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production(E&P) companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

