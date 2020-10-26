National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 40.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.59 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.39 while the 200 day moving average is 32.26. The market cap for the company is $3,469m. Company Website: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services. As of December 28, 2019, the company operated through 1,151 retail stores in the United States and its territories, as well as various e-commerce Websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

