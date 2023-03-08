National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.6% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 29.64. With the stocks previous close at 22.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.6%. The day 50 moving average is 38.58 and the 200 day moving average is 34.63. The company has a market cap of $1,777m. Company Website: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,356m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.