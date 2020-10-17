National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 40.25. With the stocks previous close at 41.34 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day MA is 38.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,345m. Find out more information at: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services. As of December 28, 2019, the company operated through 1,151 retail stores in the United States and its territories, as well as various e-commerce Websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

