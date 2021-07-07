National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 48 with a mean TP of 55.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is 49.3 and the 200 day moving average is 48.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,100m. Company Website: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 2, 2021, the company operated through 1,205 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.