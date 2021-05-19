Twitter
National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 55.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 48.66 and the 200 day moving average is 47.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,061m. Find out more information at: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 2, 2021, the company operated through 1,205 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

