National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 49.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.85. The market cap for the company is $3,668m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $3,984m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.