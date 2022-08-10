National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 34.27. Now with the previous closing price of 32.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 28.97 while the 200 day moving average is 39.6. The company has a market cap of $2,557m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,735m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.