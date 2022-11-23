Twitter Linkedin Facebook

National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 41.55. Now with the previous closing price of 39.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,182m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $3,321m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

