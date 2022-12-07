National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 41.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day MA is 36.54 and the 200 day moving average is 34.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,085m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $3,220m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.