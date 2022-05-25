National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 37.27. With the stocks previous close at 26.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The 50 day MA is 38.31 and the 200 day moving average is 47.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,076m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,868m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.