National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 23 with a mean TP of 36.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day MA is 34.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,841m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,947m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.