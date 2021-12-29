National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 50 and has a mean target at 61.55. With the stocks previous close at 48.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.32 while the 200 day moving average is 52.18. The market cap for the company is $3,965m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 2, 2021, the company operated through 1,205 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.