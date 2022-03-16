National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 48.64. With the stocks previous close at 41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.81 and the 200 day moving average is 50.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,396m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $4,028m based on the market concensus.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.