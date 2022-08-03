National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 34.27. With the stocks previous close at 30.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day MA is 28.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,470m. Company Website: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,814m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.