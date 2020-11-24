National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 49.33. With the stocks previous close at 43.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.48 and the 200 day MA is 35.06. The company has a market cap of $3,639m. Find out more information at: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services. As of December 28, 2019, the company operated through 1,151 retail stores in the United States and its territories, as well as various e-commerce Websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.