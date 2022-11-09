National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

National Vision Holdings found using ticker (EYE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 36.55. With the stocks previous close at 36.96 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.76. The market cap for the company is $2,950m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalvision.com

The potential market cap would be $2,917m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.