National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EYE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 51 and has a mean target at 60. Now with the previous closing price of 60.29 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 57.69 and the 200 day MA is 51.3. The market cap for the company is $4,787m. Company Website: http://www.nationalvision.com

National Vision Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 2, 2021, the company operated through 1,205 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.