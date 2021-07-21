National Vision Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

National Vision Holdings with ticker code (EXR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 183 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 167.57. With the stocks previous close at 168.48 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 163.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 138.76. The company has a market cap of $22,821m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.