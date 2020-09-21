National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 27 and has a mean target at 32.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.58 and the 200 day moving average is 30. The market cap for the company is $2,364m. Find out more information at: http://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn