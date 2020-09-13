National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 32.11. Now with the previous closing price of 34.14 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 32.93 while the 200 day moving average is 30.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,373m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

