National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 44.4. With the stocks previous close at 43.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.01 and the 200 day MA is 44.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,922m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $6,073m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.