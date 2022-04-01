Twitter
National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru found using ticker (NSA) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 60 with a mean TP of 69.86. With the stocks previous close at 63.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 60.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.99. The market cap for the company is $8,293m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $9,086m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

