National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru found using ticker (NSA) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 57.45. Now with the previous closing price of 39.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.85 and the 200 day moving average is 55.15. The market cap for the company is $5,189m. Company Website: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $7,526m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.